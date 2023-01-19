DOJ: Madison man convicted in 2017 sexual assault

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was convicted in a sexual assault case last week, evidence of which the Department of Justice said was gathered through a sexual assault kit.

Kevin McDowell was found guilty of second-degree sexual assault by use of force in connection to the 2017 attack, according to Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Officials explained that the survivor went to a hospital and a sexual assault examination was conducted. McDowell’s DNA from the sexual assault kit was found to be linked to another sexual assault kit, which was tested as part of the DOJ’s Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative. The initiative serves to address untested sexual assault kits.

“This conviction was possible because of the brave survivor and dedicated investigators and prosecutors who fought for justice,” Kaul said. “Thank you to everyone who helped bring the defendant to justice in this case.”

Madison Police Department Detective Kathryn Peterson said the conviction is a step needed to help with healing.

“We weren’t able to change what happened but want to make sure the victim feels empowered throughout the court process,” Peterson said. “We connected her with community resources to begin healing from this traumatic event.”

Evidence in the linked case was presented to the jury as well, Kaul explained, as an “Other Act” applicable to the suspect’s motive, intent and plan.

A sentencing hearing for McDowell will be scheduled for a later date. He faces a maximum fine of $100,000 and/or a sentence of up to 40 years.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.