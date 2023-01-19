Flurries this evening with more snow expected this weekend

First Alert Day for Thursday
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
  • Light flurries end tonight
  • Refreezing may cause slick spots tomorrow
  • The next storm this weekend could bring snow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone

Much of the wintry weather began to ease this morning before the morning commute. When the precipitation moved into our area we did see quite a range of weather; from rain to the south, sleet across Dane country, and mostly snow to the west and north.  Snowfall totals ranged from about 2 1/2″ here in Madison, 3″ in the Dells, to just over 4″ in Vernon County.

This evening we could still see a few flurries, but with temperatures above freezing, we’re not expecting any accumulation.  Tonight temperatures will drop down into the mid-20s, and any remaining slush on the roads or sidewalks could refreeze making for some slippery spots.

It will be a cloudy day for most of Friday, with some decreasing clouds later in the day.  Don’t expect clouds to be away for too long because we’re tracking our next weather making coming during the middle of the weekend.  An area of low pressure will track south of us and potentially bring us some snow overnight Saturday into Sunday.  Mostly it will be our southeastern counties that will be affected this time with likely less than 2″ expected.

Temperatures heading into next week look like they will finally stay below-freezing through at least next Friday.

