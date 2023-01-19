Madison plows will do some clearing of residential roads

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Not enough snow fell over Madison overnight to trigger a citywide plowing effort. However, the city’s Streets Division will offer some relief for drivers as they turn onto residential roads.

Plow drivers will go the extra mile – literally – on Thursday afternoon and head down neighborhood streets. Their goal is not plowing completely all of Madison’s residential roads; instead, they will ensure drive lanes are clear, Streets Supervisor Charlie Romines explained.

While the city typically waits until three inches of snow have fallen before launching a citywide effort, Romines pointed out there were special circumstances with this storm. What fell Thursday morning was very wet and very dense, he said, adding that the more people are driving on residential roads the slushier and sloppier they are getting.

When temperatures drop below freezing again Thursday night, all that slush could freeze, leaving the roads lumpy and rutted, Romines continued. With the thermometer expect to sit below 32° for a while, those rough roads could last weeks, unless plow drivers get it cleared.

He warned that these are the plans now. If snow returns Thursday night, the plows may have turn back onto the main roads and standard operating procedures.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.