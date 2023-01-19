Madison plows will do some clearing of residential roads

The Dane County Highway Department said they expect snow plows to be out all night keeping...
The Dane County Highway Department said they expect snow plows to be out all night keeping roads clear.(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Not enough snow fell over Madison overnight to trigger a citywide plowing effort. However, the city’s Streets Division will offer some relief for drivers as they turn onto residential roads.

Plow drivers will go the extra mile – literally – on Thursday afternoon and head down neighborhood streets. Their goal is not plowing completely all of Madison’s residential roads; instead, they will ensure drive lanes are clear, Streets Supervisor Charlie Romines explained.

While the city typically waits until three inches of snow have fallen before launching a citywide effort, Romines pointed out there were special circumstances with this storm. What fell Thursday morning was very wet and very dense, he said, adding that the more people are driving on residential roads the slushier and sloppier they are getting.

When temperatures drop below freezing again Thursday night, all that slush could freeze, leaving the roads lumpy and rutted, Romines continued. With the thermometer expect to sit below 32° for a while, those rough roads could last weeks, unless plow drivers get it cleared.

He warned that these are the plans now. If snow returns Thursday night, the plows may have turn back onto the main roads and standard operating procedures.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Prairie police are asking drivers to avoid part of HWY 151 in Sun Prairie due to a crash.
Officials investigating after fatal crash on Highway 151
Madison Beltline at Old Sauk Road at 12:14 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2023.
Traffic incident causes midday delays on Madison Beltline near Middleton
Higher snow totals are expected to the northwest, quickly decreasing farther south.
Heavy snow moves in tonight
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
generic crash
Man crashes, dies after fleeing Jefferson County deputy

Latest News

Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming overnight.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming
First Alert Day issued for Thursday.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Messy commutes expected Thursday
Weekend Forecast
Mild Conditions With Sunshine This Weekend
Extended Forecast
Cloudy, Breezy and Cooler Today