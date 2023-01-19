MPD: Suspect bit multiple Madison police officers at hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect allegedly bit multiple Madison Police Department officers after he was taken to the hospital following his arrest. The MPD report indicates two officers were injured in the confrontation, which began with a traffic stop late Wednesday night.

The 37-year-old suspect was originally stopped around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Fairchild Street and W. Main Street, the report stated. After the man was arrested on what would be his fourth OWI, he was taken to the hospital. Once there, the police department alleges “he became combative and physical toward officers.”

It was during that confrontation the man is accused of biting the officers.

He has since been booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of OWI, resisting arrest, attempted battery to a law enforcement officer, battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest causing injury and disorderly conduct.

