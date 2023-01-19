MPD: Suspect still in Walgreens parking lot when officers arrive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The suspect accused of robbing a Walgreens on Madison’s near east side was still sitting in the store’s parking lot when officers arrived on the scene, according to a Madison Police Dept. report.

The officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the store, in the 3700 block of E. Washington Ave., around 2:15 a.m., the MPD report stated. They were told the suspect went into the store and claimed he had gun while threatening a clerk. Demanding money, he made off with what police described as a small amount of cash.

Those bills were still allegedly on him when officers found the suspect in the parking lot, but officers did not find a weapon.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of armed robbery, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

