MPD: Tracks in the snow show burglary suspect went car-to-car

(WMTV Elise Romas)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Madison police officers followed the tracks left in the newly fallen snow to discover whoever was involved in an overnight burglary had been going from parked car to parked car, checking their doors.

The snow had been falling for a few hours by the time the officers responded to the 300 block of Tramore Trail around 3 a.m., the MPD report indicated. They found both tire tracks and footprints in the snow, providing them clues to what happened.

In addition to the vehicles being checked, they determined at least one suspect went into a garage. One person reported a purse having been stolen in connection with the incidents.

MPD used the tracks in the snow as an example of why people need to remove valuable items from their vehicles and lock them every night.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to go online to p3tips.com

