Officials list cause of fatal Watertown fire as undetermined

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The cause of the fire that resulted in the death of three children in Watertown has been officially listed as undetermined, fire officials stated.

The Watertown Fire Department said in the report released Tuesday that it does not suspect any suspicious activity, foul play or criminal activity.

The Wisconsin State Fire Marshal is expected to publish a report once an electrical component evaluation is completed and autopsy records are finished, according to the fire department.

According to Watertown Fire Department, firefighters arrived at the home, in the 100 block of Western Ave., shortly 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 9, and were informed that the people who lived there were still trapped inside. Fire crews attempted to brave the intense heat, smoke, and flames to reach the trapped occupants but were driven back by the blaze. After firefighters extinguished the flames, they located the victims’ bodies.

A candlelight vigil was later held on Western Avenue to honor their lives.

Watertown School Superintendent Jarred Burke previously said that all three of the victims were students in the district. He said that the district brought in grief counselors and offered support services to grieving students, staff, and families.

The names of the victims have not been formally released.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.