Packers to donate AEDs to Wisconsin, Upper Michigan organizations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) – The Green Bay Packers will help distribute dozens of AEDs to schools and recreational leagues across the state and into Upper Michigan to ensure they have the tools to potentially save a life. The team announced Thursday they will partner with Bellin Health to contribute $100,000 to purchase 80 of the devices and offer training on how to use them.

“After seeing Damar Hamlin’s shocking cardiac arrest and witnessing the incredible response from the emergency personnel and medical professionals who treated him, we recognized our responsibility to take action in our own community,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said. He went on to explain how Hamlin’s injury offers a reminder that cardiac emergencies happen every day nationwide, adding the Packers were proud to help provide the ARDs to athletic facilities and organizations.

According to the Packers announcement, there are approximately 350,000 cardiac arrest events that don’t happen at hospitals, and, in half those cases, the victims will not get the needed help until medical teams arrive.

The Packers and Bellin still need to determine how they will distribute the AEDs and which organizations will apply. They expect to release more details on their criteria soon. After selecting which groups will get the devices, Belling will provide 15-hour training sessions to multiple individuals within each of the recipient organizations. In addition to that training, the Packers and Bellin plan to offer more AED and CPR training sessions, including a large event that will be held at Lambeau Field.

“Access to this equipment combined with education surrounding how to provide aid in a cardiac emergency is proven to save lives,” Bellin President Chris Woleske pointed out. He also said Bellin, which is the team’s official healthcare partner, is “extremely grateful to the Green Bay Packers for this incredible donation of life-saving equipment to the communities we serve.”

