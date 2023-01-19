Police arrest allegedly armed man who caused disturbance at Madison Wendy’s
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police say “an upset customer” was arrested last week at a Madison Wendy’s restaurant after allegedly being spotted with a gun.
Police responded around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, to the fast-food restaurant on Gammon Road, after employees reported seeing the gun on the suspect who was allegedly causing a disturbance, according to an incident report.
MPD later arrested the 30-year-old man after his vehicle was found on the eastbound Beltline.
He faces a charge of disorderly conduct while armed.
