Police arrest allegedly armed man who caused disturbance at Madison Wendy’s

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police say “an upset customer” was arrested last week at a Madison Wendy’s restaurant after allegedly being spotted with a gun.

Police responded around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, to the fast-food restaurant on Gammon Road, after employees reported seeing the gun on the suspect who was allegedly causing a disturbance, according to an incident report.

MPD later arrested the 30-year-old man after his vehicle was found on the eastbound Beltline.

He faces a charge of disorderly conduct while armed.

