Rock Co. double homicide trial continues with body cam footage and the victims’ families testify

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Police and the victims’ families testified in the trial of Marcus Randle El, who is accused in the killings of two women in February of 2020.

Randle El is a former UW Madison football player who faces two counts of first-degree homicide for killing Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory..

Eleven witnesses testified on Wednesday. Court started at 8:30 a.m. and the jury was not dismissed until just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The two Janesville Police Department officers who responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m. in February of 2020 testified and the prosecution showed the jury their body camera footage from the scene.

Officer Derek Mussey spoke with one of the victims who was on the ground and suffered injuries to her face and back.

”I tried to ask her what happened, she had a lot of blood on her face,” Mussey said. “She tried to tell me what happened, she was making a grunting noise as if you had gotten hurt.”

The graphic body cam footage matched with Mussey’s description.

Retired Janesville PD Crime Scene Investigator Edward Van Fossen was still employed in February of 2020 and took pictures of the investigation. The prosecution showed his photos and he described the evidence to the jury. The evidence included pools of blood in the snow, teeth, shell casings and an iPhone all found near the victims on Midvale and Deerfield Avenue.

Van Fossen also took pictures of McAdory’s Jeep that was found later in Illinois with a burned console, shell casings and blood all over the front seats.

An Illinois State Tollway snow plow operator was called to take the stand. He testified that he picked up someone who matched Randle El’s description during the early morning hours on February 10, 2020. The plow operator said he saw Randle El on the side of a highway near a black Jeep. He identified Randle El in the courtroom. The snow plow driver said he took Randle El to a nearby Bucky’s gas station where Randle El filled up a gas can, they brought it back to the Jeep, filled it up and then Randle El left.

Prosecutors brought Seairaha’s father Clarence Winchester to the stand and asked him to identify his daughter in footage shown from inside a gas station security camera.

”She called me about a week before the incident happened and said that she had to talk with me,” Clarence said.

Brittany McAdory’s sister Shyanne Galbrechd testified that she had seen Brittany four days before she was killed on February 10, 2020, but spoke to her on the phone the night before she died.

”I spoke with her Sunday the 9th,” Galbrechd said. “She called just because it was a snow storm.”

The trial is set to resume at 9:30 a.m. Thursday with more witness testimony brought on by the prosecution.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.