Sen. Baldwin visits Cambridge farm to discuss rural business investment

Sen. Baldwin also discussed putting together a farm bill to present to Congress.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CAMBRIDGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D) discussed investing in Wisconsin’s agricultural industry Wednesday during a visit to Cambridge.

Sen. Baldwin joined Isomark Health and CoBank to tour Hinchley’s Dairy Farm in Cambridge. They discussed how the Rural Business Investment Program is investing in companies that are boosting Wisconsin’s agricultural industry and rural communities.

“That’s a tremendous opportunity, a public, private partnership to bring cutting edge technology, but to family farmers, who, you know they face a number of challenges,” Baldwin said.

Sen. Baldwin also discussed putting together a farm bill to present to Congress.

