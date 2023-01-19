Snow removal companies face staffing challenges ahead of winter storm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Snow hitting the Madison area has crews getting ready to clear roads and lots Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and for snow removal companies, there is a new set of challenges they face this winter.

Snow removal companies across the Madison area say the winter has not been kind to companies whose job is to clear the snow. The heavy snow in a matter of days, followed by high temps and a lack of snow for weeks, leaves them without work. Snow removal companies say the lack of work means members of their crews are forced to find full-time work elsewhere.

“So it’s definitely a balancing act, trying to make sure that we can service all 350 accounts,” said the president of Madison Snow Removal, Matt Wingrove. “So yeah, when we get hit really hard, it does delay things a little bit, you know, so yeah, like you said, patience.”

He says it makes for staffing challenges ahead of a storm and asks everyone to have patience. Especially since the snow is expected to fall rapidly overnight, which means properties will require multiple plow visits. He also asks people to give crews the space they need to work.

“Some people pull right in front of us as we’re trying to clear out stalls, you know, they don’t give us they don’t really watch where we’re trying to direct the snow, you know, they just kind of jump our way,” said Wingrove.

It is important to remember to give plows space and not cut them off as they work, whether it is in a parking lot or on the highway.

