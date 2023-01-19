Taco Bell is bringing back another fan-favorite for a limited time

Taco Bell added a Wings Filter to its app to show which nearby restaurants have them available.
Taco Bell added a Wings Filter to its app to show which nearby restaurants have them available.(Taco Bell via CNN Newsource)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Taco Bell is bringing back another fan-favorite: crispy chicken wings.

The bone-in wings coated in a queso seasoning will be on the menu for a limited time only at participating locations.

You can get the chicken wings as a standalone item for about $7 or included in Taco Bell’s Ultimate GameDay Box.

The box is loaded with one Mexican pizza, four crunchy tacos and eight wings with dipping sauce for $22. It’s available Jan. 26 – Feb. 9.

“The Ultimate GameDay Box allows Taco Bell to compete in a space that’s been traditionally reserved for pizza and wings, in a way only this brand can,” brand officer Sean Tresvant said.

Taco Bell added a Wings Filter to its app to show which nearby restaurants have them available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Sun Prairie police are asking drivers to avoid part of HWY 151 in Sun Prairie due to a crash.
Officials investigating after fatal crash on Highway 151
Madison Beltline at Old Sauk Road at 12:14 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2023.
Traffic incident causes midday delays on Madison Beltline near Middleton
Higher snow totals are expected to the northwest, quickly decreasing farther south.
Heavy snow moves in tonight
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
generic crash
Man crashes, dies after fleeing Jefferson County deputy

Latest News

Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Prosecutors to announce decision in shooting by Alec Baldwin
Wisconsin Family Action releases voicemails regarding arson
$25,000 reward offered in firebombing of Madison anti-abortion office
Treatments like chemotherapy can cause changes to fertility that are temporary or permanent....
Woman has twins after losing ovaries from cancer
The State Department seal is seen on the briefing room lectern at the State Department in...
New program lets private citizens sponsor refugees in US