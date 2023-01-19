Woman held at gunpoint in Madison carjacking

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department are investigating after two men stole a woman’s car Tuesday on the city’s near east side.

According to officials, police responded around 8:25 a.m. to the 2700 block of E. Washington Ave. after reports of a carjacking.

In the report, a woman said she was filling her car up with gas at the pump when a man pointed a gun at her face, demanding that she give him the keys to her car.

The woman wasn’t hurt in the altercation, but two men took off in her vehicle and drove away.

Police are reviewing digital evidence into the robbery but have not made any arrests.

