Clouds stay with us into the weekend

Some snow possible overnight Saturday
Very Little Sun in the Coming Days
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
  • Only short periods for breaks in the clouds
  • Temperatures finally stay below freezing
  • Colder air moving in late next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Friday Everyone

We will be ending the week on a cloudy note. As a matter of fact, out of the last 20 days, we’ve only seen 2 partly cloudy days with the rest either being mostly cloudy or overcast.  Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we’ll see but a few breaks in the clouds at times through the weekend.  One reason is that we’re watching another system that will be tracking to the south of us.  This weak storm will keep us cloudy, and we will see just a bit of snow with it from Saturday night into Sunday.  Counties to the southeast such as Walworth and Jefferson could pick up an inch, which the rest of us will likely only see a dusting.

Even though temperatures will stay below freezing, they will still be above average for this time of year. Highs this weekend will get into the upper 20s and only come down a few degrees for overnight lows.

Our next chance of any storm will be midweek, but even that storm is only looking like it will give us a light accumulation.  Late next week and into next weekend, temperatures will drop into the low 20s and teens.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few morning flurries. High: 29. Wind: NW 10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 21. Wind: NW 5.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 30.

Saturday Night: Cloudy with a chance of light snow. Low: 24

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of morning snow showers. High: 30.

