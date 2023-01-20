Dane Co. Humane Society raising money for injured pelican, swan

DCHS injured birds
DCHS injured birds(Dane County Humane Society)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Humane Society’s (DCHS) Wildlife Center is asking for the community’s help to feed two birds whose injuries will keep them in permanent captivity.

Officials said the two birds will eventually find a forever home at another licensed wildlife facility, zoo or sanctuary, but in the meantime the two birds, a swan and a pelican, need to be supported.

DCHS said the pelican has been in the Wildlife Center’s care since November, when he was found in the snow in Vernon County. He has been being treated for a beak fracture, multiple rib fractures, a severe puncture wound and parasite infections.

The other bird, a swan, was found in December alone in rural Crawford County where he was suffering eye trauma as well as lice, puncture wounds on his feet, a fractured wing and lead toxicity poisoning.

They both are hungry, humane society officials said, and need lots of food to continue their healing journeys. DCHS is trying to raise $2,500 to support the pair to continue their diets of live fish, bugs and fresh produce and grains.

In the Wildlife Center’s care at DCHS, the pair have both made strong recoveries, but both suffered injuries that made it impossible to return to the wild. For the swan—a fracture that didn’t heal meaning he cannot migrate for the winter and for the pelican—the beak fracture led to the removal of the front part of his beak.

Community members who want to donate can at www.giveshelter.org/heal or mail or drop it off at Dane County Humane Society’s main shelter (5132 Voges Road, Madison, WI 53718). Make checks payable to DCHS with “Heal” in the subject line.

