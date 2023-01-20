DNR offering Free Fishing Weekend statewide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is offering Free Fishing Weekend Jan. 21-22.

This weekend, you can drill a hole and drop a line without a fishing license, trout stamp or salmon stamp. It’s a great opportunity for family and friends to give the sport a try.

While you can fish without a license this weekend, all fishing regulations still remain in effect, including seasons, bag limits and length limits. Here is more information on Wisconsin’s Fishing Regulations for 2022-2023.

If you are in need of fishing gear, no problem. Wisconsin has more than 50 tackle loaner sites and many of them have ice fishing gear that you can borrow. In Dane County, that site is located at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center in Madison.

