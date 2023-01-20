JPD: Suspect calls 911 saying he tried to kill his wife

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Janesville man was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly calling 911 and telling the dispatcher that he just tried to kill his wife.

The Janesville Police Dept. reported the suspect was still at the home, in the 600 block of South Franklin Street, and was cooperative. Its report noted he was taken into custody without incident.

The 33-year-old suspect was booked into the Rock Co. jail on counts of first-degree attempted homicide and domestic violence.

The police department’s statement did not include any details about the alleged attack on the suspect’s wife nor did it say how badly she was injured. It only noted that she was taken to the hospital for treatment. No other information was released.

