Kahl returns for final sentencing in Brittany Zimmermann killing

MADISON (WMTV) – The man who admitted killing UW student Brittany Zimmermann will return to a Dane Co. courtroom Friday morning for the final phase of his sentencing. In a deal with prosecutors, David Kahl pleaded guilty in October to first-degree homicide for killing Zimmermann nearly 15 years ago.

When Friday’s hearing begins at 10 a.m., those touched by Zimmermann’s death will get their chance to tell the court and Kahl about the 21-year-old from Marshfield, who was studying Medical Microbiology, and how what Kahl did affected them. Afterwards, Dane Co. Judge Chris Taylor will determine if Kahl will ever be eligible for release. She ordered Kahl to serve a life sentence immediately following his guilty plea, then scheduled this second hearing where she will decide if the defendant will be eligible for extended supervision at some point.

Part of the reason for this second hearing was to allow more victims to speak on behalf of Zimmermann before Taylor delivers her final ruling. Zimmermann’s aunt Kimberly Heeg did speak during that original hearing and told the court Kahl’s request that sentencing be wrapped up that day was “nothing short of obnoxious.”

“We as a family have had nothing but torture for 14 years while he did his soul searching to decide to come clean,” she continued, adding she and her family hope Kahl stays locked up for good.

The end of Kahl’s trial comes nearly three years after he was charged with killing Zimmermann, whose death had gone unsolved since April 2, 2002, when she was stabbed in her apartment, in the 500 block of W. Doty Street, in Madison.

The criminal complaint filed against Kahl alleged he was panhandling for money in that area on the day of her death. He made a loop going from W. Wilson Street to S. Bedford Street before turning onto W. Doty Street, prosecutors recounted. They alleged Kahl had been asking people he approached for $40, which he told detectives that day he planned to use to buy crack. The complaint noted investigators had also spotted small cuts on Kahl’s hands.

In 2008, an inmate at Fox Lake Correctional Institution is reported to have told deputies Kahl confessed to breaking into Zimmermann’s apartment and choking her. Kahl allegedly said his fingerprints might be on her throat, but he never admitted to killing her.

In 2018, analysts matched Kahl’s DNA with evidence found on Zimmermann’s shirt. In February 2020, a match was found between Kahl and the jeans she was wearing that day. Kahl was charged with her death the next month. At the time, he was already behind bars, serving time for his seventh OWI conviction.

