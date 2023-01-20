Police: Middleton sees spike in mail theft from businesses

The Middleton Police Department released this image after mail was stolen from businesses in...
The Middleton Police Department released this image after mail was stolen from businesses in the city's industrial park.(Middleton Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Middleton Police Department reported Friday that an increasing amount of mail has been reported stolen from businesses in the city’s industrial park recently.

On Friday, the department released an image captured over the weekend of a man snatching mail from one of the businesses. According to the statement the photograph was taken in the overnight hours of Sunday, Jan. 15, and showed a man wearing a North Face jacket and shorts, hopping out of the passenger side of the car, and grabbing the mail before it drove off.

With the number of incidents on the rise, investigators suspect the perpetrators are looking for any checks they could steal, forge, and cash in.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call the Middleton Police Dept. at 608-824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or to go online at p3tips.com. The case number for the incidents is: #MI23000939.

The Middleton Police Department also offered tips to businesses so they to protect themselves from such thefts:

  • Promptly pick up mail
  • Deposit mail close to pick up time
  • Try different payment methods with your vendors or  customers instead of checks or cash through the mail
  • Arrange for mail pick up or use a P.O. Box
  • Hold mail on days that your business is not open

The department also points people to the U.S. Postal Inspections Service’s mail theft page.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Prairie police are asking drivers to avoid part of HWY 151 in Sun Prairie due to a crash.
Officials investigating after fatal crash on Highway 151
Higher snow totals are expected to the northwest, quickly decreasing farther south.
Heavy snow moves in tonight
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming overnight.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming
generic crash
Man crashes, dies after fleeing Jefferson County deputy
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

Latest News

The Janesville Police Dept. arrested a man for attempted homicide on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
JPD: Suspect calls 911 saying he tried to kill his wife
David Kahl pleads guilty in the 2008 killing of UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann.
Brittany Zimmermann’s killer gets life with no chance of release
Weekend Forecast
Some Light Snow Possible This Weekend
An ice fishing pole sits next to a hole in the ice.
DNR offering Free Fishing Weekend statewide