Police: Middleton sees spike in mail theft from businesses

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Middleton Police Department reported Friday that an increasing amount of mail has been reported stolen from businesses in the city’s industrial park recently.

On Friday, the department released an image captured over the weekend of a man snatching mail from one of the businesses. According to the statement the photograph was taken in the overnight hours of Sunday, Jan. 15, and showed a man wearing a North Face jacket and shorts, hopping out of the passenger side of the car, and grabbing the mail before it drove off.

With the number of incidents on the rise, investigators suspect the perpetrators are looking for any checks they could steal, forge, and cash in.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call the Middleton Police Dept. at 608-824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or to go online at p3tips.com. The case number for the incidents is: #MI23000939.

The Middleton Police Department also offered tips to businesses so they to protect themselves from such thefts:

Promptly pick up mail

Deposit mail close to pick up time

Try different payment methods with your vendors or customers instead of checks or cash through the mail

Arrange for mail pick up or use a P.O. Box

Hold mail on days that your business is not open

The department also points people to the U.S. Postal Inspections Service’s mail theft page.

