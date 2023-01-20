Sellers helps No. 11 Maryland women cruise past Wisconsin

Shyanne Sellers scored 13 points in the first quarter and matched a career best with 21 points as No. 11 Maryland cruised to a 77-64 victory over Wisconsin
Basketball
Basketball(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Shyanne Sellers scored 13 points in the first quarter and matched a career best with 21 points as No. 11 Maryland cruised to a 77-64 victory over Wisconsin on Thursday night.

Maryland (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten) built a double-digit lead five minutes in and led 28-15 at the end of the first quarter. Sellers was 5 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from long distance. She finished 9-of-12 shooting from the floor and grabbed seven rebounds.

A 6-0 spurt pulled Wisconsin within 37-27 with 1:10 to play in the second quarter but the Badgers didn't get closer. The Terrapins led by as many as 22 points in the second half.

Diamond Miller added 19 points for Maryland, which has won eight of its last nine games and all 12 games in the series with Wisconsin. Faith Masonius had 11 points and Brinae Alexander 10 for the Terrapins.

Avery LaBarbera scored 16 points and made four 3-pointers for Wisconsin (6-13, 2-6). Brooke Schramek added 13 points and Serah Williams has 12.

On Sunday, Maryland plays at Nebraska and Wisconsin is on the road against Penn State.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Most Read

Sun Prairie police are asking drivers to avoid part of HWY 151 in Sun Prairie due to a crash.
Officials investigating after fatal crash on Highway 151
Higher snow totals are expected to the northwest, quickly decreasing farther south.
Heavy snow moves in tonight
Madison Beltline at Old Sauk Road at 12:14 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2023.
Traffic incident causes midday delays on Madison Beltline near Middleton
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
generic crash
Man crashes, dies after fleeing Jefferson County deputy

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday is fouled by Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet during the second...
Bucks having to find ways to win at less than full strength
Police arrest A&M Student for vandalism
4 people indicted in fatal shooting of US postal worker
Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday is fouled by Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet during the second...
Holiday scores season-high 37, Bucks beat Raptors 130-122
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waves to fans as he leaves the field following...
Rodgers says he can play at MVP level in right situation