Some Light Snow Possible This Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Strong low pressure is exiting to the east but lingering low-level moisture will lead to a few isolated flurries early today. Pavement in some cases, will a bit slick in spots due to some of the wet snow from yesterday freezing. We also picked up a dusting of accumulation overnight in some spots. High pressure will keep conditions dry today through tomorrow.

By tomorrow night a wave of low pressure will pass by to the south of here. As it moves through the mid-Mississippi Valley, some of the moisture associated with it will move northward into Wisconsin. We may pick up some minor accumulation due to this feature. There could be up to an inch of snow Saturday night to the south of here near the state line. Generally quiet weather will continue into next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few morning flurries. High: 29. Wind: NW 10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 21. Wind: NW 5.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 30.

Saturday Night: Cloudy with a chance of light snow. Low: 24

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of morning snow showers. High: 30.

