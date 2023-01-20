Third day of testimony in Randle El trial includes medical examiner, victims’ loved ones

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The trial of a man accused of killing two women in 2020 in Janesville resumed Thursday with doctors and more family members of the victims testifying.

Marcus Randle El, 36, faces two first-degree homicide counts, among other charges, in the 2020 killings of Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory. The former UW-Madison football player’s trial is expected to last two weeks, the Rock Co. Circuit Court schedule shows.

The morning started with a cashier’s testimony, who alleged that he saw blood on Randle El’s hands at a gas station after the time the killings would have happened.

A medical examiner who conducted the autopsies of the two women also testified, confirming they died from gunshot wounds. Doctors say Winchester suffered two gunshot wounds, one of which was to her head. McAdory suffered four gunshots, with two being to her head.

Megan Sullivan, a family member of Winchester, said she received a call from Winchester two weeks before she was killed, saying she was scared of Randle El. Sullivan said it wasn’t the first time Winchester expressed fear about Randle El.

The defense argued that Sullivan did not report witnessing the threats to police at the time she provided her original statement.

