Friends and family testify as week one of Rock Co. double homicide trial concludes

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The first week of Marcus Randle El’s double homicide trial wrapped up with testimony detailing the relationship between the defendant and one of the women he’s accused of murdering.

Randle El is former UW-Madison football player facing two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for allegedly shooting and killing Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory on February 10, 2020.

Shannon Wingate testified that she was friends with Randle El and knew Winchester. She alleged that Randle El was a drug dealer who sold weed, pills and cocaine. Wingate also testified that she heard Randle El say he thought Winchester was working as an informant for the police and was trying to set him up.

In a different testimony, Brandon Tobias went to high school with Randle El and also played football at UW-Madison the year before Randle El joined. Tobias testified that he had seen Randle El and Winchester argue, but then gave conflicting answers when the defense attorneys asked about Winchester allegedly selling drugs.

“There’s been a suggestion during this trial that Ms. Winchester worked for Mr. Randle El. Did you know that to be true?” Randle El’s lawyer asked Tobias.

Tobias said no and said he did not know it to be true that Winchester helped Randle El sell “yoppers” or other drugs.

Winchester’s mother Justine Watson was asked to testify on Friday. As she took the stand, she became emotional and took a few minutes before she was ready to answer questions. She identified Randle El and said she met him once in 2019 when he was “in her driveway”. Watson testified that her daughter eventually became afraid of Randle El.

“She was scared of him,” Watsons said.

The prosecution submitted a text message exchange as evidence, alleging Watson received it from Randle El. She confirmed she eventually believed it was from him.

In part, the text thread said, “I just want what’s mine.”

The message also said, “I am not trying to cause any conflict, I just really need to talk to ce ce.”

Watson testified that Winchester had a drug problem and that her four children were living with their grandmother.

Marcus Randle El in court during the trial on Jan. 20, 2023. (NBC15/Pool)

Other testimony included employees at TA Travel Center in Janesville. The gas station employees who saw Winchester in the early morning hours before she was killed said she was acting anxious when she entered and purchased a fountain drink.

The jury was dismissed just before 3:30 p.m. Friday. The trial will resume at 8:30 a.m. Monday. The prosecution said they have 10 witnesses left, then the defense gets to call their witnesses to the stand.

