Madison man sentenced for illegal gun possession following 2021 shooting

(piqsels)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The federal prison sentence for a Madison man convicted of illegally possessing a gun was longer than the jail time he served for charges relating to the shooting the weapon was used in, according to a report from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

A 29-year-old man from Madison, Alexander Jefferson-Cooper, was sentenced to five years in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon, the Wisconsin District of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

Jefferson-Cooper’s sentence follows several other convictions, including for a Sept. 2021 shooting.

According to the DOJ, Jefferson-Cooper was investigated by the Fitchburg Police Department after he shot at a former girlfriend’s car after an argument they had online. Officers searched his home during the investigation and found multiple guns, one of which investigators determined during a ballistics test was the weapon involved in the shots fired incident. Police also found that he had posted photos of himself holding the gun just weeks before the incident.

The 29-year-old was convicted in Dane County court for the shooting and he was sentenced to six months in Nov. 2022.

The DOJ found that Jefferson-Cooper was not supposed to have firearms at the time of the shooting because of other existing felony convictions, including a 2016 case for keeping a place of prostitution. The DOJ sentenced him to five years for illegal gun possession.

Agencies including the Fitchburg Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation investigated the charges against Jefferson-Cooper.

