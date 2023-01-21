Medical experts recommend moving around every 30 minutes at work

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A study from the Journal of the American College of Sports Medicine revealed that there’s an easy way to counteract the negative effects of sitting at a desk job.

SSM physical therapist Ben Ceder said there are benefits to breaking up long periods of sitting with short, five minute spurts of activity.

“I think you’re just giving your body what it needs and what it craves I mean we’re not meant to be sitting sedentary for long periods of time,” Ceder said.

He added that things as simple as moving your head from side to side or taking a quick lap in the hallway, or even doing a few squats or lunges at your desk, can be helpful.

