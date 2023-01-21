Oregon man arrested after threatening to kill police and his family

OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Oregon Police Department arrested a man after he hid in his apartment and threatened to kill his family and police officials on Friday.

At around 8:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to 213 Walnut St. in the Village of Oregon after a 60-year-old man threatened to kill his family and another man.

The man fled into his apartment when police arrived and made threats to kill officers and the K9. He eventually came out of his apartment and was arrested. Nobody was injured, according to officials.

The 60-year-old was tentatively charged with criminal damage to property, harassment of a police animal, threats to a law enforcement officer and three counts of disorderly conduct.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.