Some Light Snow Possible Tonight

More Clouds Today

Snow Chances Tonight

Sunshine Returns Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Weak high pressure will slide by to the south of here today. Unfortunately, the ridge is not strong enough to scour out the clouds so we will continue with a mostly cloudy forecast. A weak trough of low pressure will move through overnight. This trough will bring accumulating snow to southern Wisconsin. The snow amounts will vary but mostly locations will be around or under an inch of accumulation.

Forecast Snow Accumulation (wmtv)

Forecast models are still having trouble agreeing on the exact track of this feature, generally, the totals look to be a bit higher toward the state line. Clouds will hang around for Sunday but sunshine is expected for Monday. Generally quiet weather will continue into next week though there is a chance of snow Wednesday.

Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 31. Wind: SW 5.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow. Low: 25. Wind: Light.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 31.

Monday: Sunny to partly cloudy. High: 31.

