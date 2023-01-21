Wisconsin DNR issues white bass consumption advisory for Dane County

(Pixabay)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Department of Health Services (DHS) issued an updated PFAS consumption advisory for parts of the Yahara Chain of Lakes in Dane County.

After a recent study following up on the 2021 advisory, the DNR found elevated levels of PFAS in white bass from Lake Kegonsa.

In addition to advisories issued in 2021, the DNR and DHS are now recommending consuming one white bass per month. The advisory applies to white bass caught from Wingra Creek, Starkweather Creek, Lake Monona, Lake Waubesa, Upper and Lower Mud Lake, Lake Kegonsa and the Yahara River downstream where it meets the Rock River.

PFAS are human-made chemicals most commonly used in non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers, stain-resistant sprays and firefighting foam. They have contaminated local waterways in various ways, such as spills of PFAS-containing materials, discharges of PFAS-containing wastewater to treatment plants and certain types of firefighting foams.

