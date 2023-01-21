Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program to close applications

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Due to a low amount of funding remaining for emergency rent assistance in Wisconsin, officials announced Friday that they will stop accepting applications at the end of the month.

Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld said Friday that applications will close on Jan. 31 for the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The program has helped families across the state with rent, utility, water and internet bills.

“This successful program has allowed thousands of households to catch up on utility bills and get some peace of mind during a very trying time, and we are making sure that housing stability services continue to be offered even after WERA benefit funds run out,” Blumenfeld said.

Benefits will be paid out as funding remains available, with the DOA noting that priority is given to households that face imminent eviction.

The program launched in 2021 through the U.S. Department of Treasury and has paid out over $242 million in benefits to over 38,000 households in Wisconsin. The DOA added that the program has given $544 million statewide for those experiencing pandemic-related financial hardship avoid homelessness.

Blumenfeld said housing stability services will continue after these rental benefits run out.

