Bigger Than Roe: March & Rally at state capitol

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Women’s March on Madison is being held at the state’s capitol on Sunday, the 49th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision that enshrined a right to an abortion until being overturned last year.

The march is in protest over the bill being overturned by the Supreme Court with the “Dobbs” ruling this past summer.

Organizers specifically chose Wisconsin for their 2023 national march, dubbed Bigger Than Roe, because of the upcoming state Supreme Court elections. On February 21, the primary election for the Wisconsin Supreme Court will be held. And on April 4th, the state will elect a new Supreme Court Justice. If a pro-choice candidate wins this seat, we could overturn the abortion ban in Wisconsin.

On the Women’s March website, they explained the event is aimed at convincing voters to oust the conservative majority leading the current high court and replace it with one that may overturn the 1849 law that went into effect immediately after Roe fell. That law prohibited all abortions in all cases, except in some instances where the mother’s life may be on the line.

Activists are encouraged to gather around the Wisconsin State Capitol on the State Street steps around 11 a.m. with the march scheduled to begin at noon. At 1:30 p.m., a Speak-out is set inside the statehouse in the rotunda. The group states this is part of their effort to put pressure on every lawmaker across the country.

Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a new brief in their direct challenge to Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban last week. The lawsuit, originally filed by Gov. Evers and Attorney General Kaul in June, came only days after the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pa. v. Casey, upending the constitutional right to an abortion that Wisconsinites and Americans had relied on for nearly 50 years.

“We shouldn’t be beholden to a law from the 1800s passed well before Wisconsin women had the right to vote,” said Gov. Evers.

The lawsuit challenges archaic abortion statue banning nearly all abortions in Wisconsin, including in cases of rape and incest.

