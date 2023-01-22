Concerned customers still waiting for Palace Theater refunds

Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - One customer is frustrated that he still hasn’t received a refund for purchasing tickets to the Palace Theater in Wisconsin Dells, which closed in December.

La Velle resident Robert Cohoon could be out $296 for buying tickets to the Echoes of Pink Floyd tribute concert that was supposed happen on Dec. 31, 2022.

Cohoon said he bought 10 tickets on Nov. 22, 2022 on the phone from the Palace Theater’s owner and then requested a refund when he heard the small venue was closing on Dec. 20, 2022.

The Palace Theater’s website is no longer active and no one answers the phone number listed on Google.

Cohoon contacted his credit card company but said since the payment was cleared, it is too late to get a refund through them. He said the credit card company directed him to the Palace Theater’s owner.

”I feel like I got scammed,” he said. “I sent him a message saying, ‘I’m kind of under the impression that maybe you knew you were closing when you took my money!’ And he said, ‘No that was not the case.’ So, I gave him the benefit of the doubt and said I would be patient. Well, I’m done being patient.”

Cohoon said other people he knows are experiencing the same issue.

Better Business Bureau Southwest Wisconsin Regional Director Tiffany Bernhardt Schultz said people can file a complaint through her organization’s website and that they could speed the process up.

