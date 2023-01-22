Dodge Co. Dispatch: US Highway 151 to be closed for “quite a while” after crash

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. Highway 151 is set to be closed for “quite a while” Sunday afternoon after a crash, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center said.

According to dispatch, both lanes of traffic on U.S.151 from E. Salem Rd to Forest Rd. near Beaver Dam are closed after a crash. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation notification, the crash occurred just before 2:15 p.m.

Dispatch said that officials are responding to address the crash but did not say which departments were helping. Officials also did not say if there had been injuries or how many people were involved.

NBC15 will continue to update the story as more details are learned.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Higher snow totals are expected to the northwest, quickly decreasing farther south.
Heavy snow moves in tonight
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming overnight.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming
Sun Prairie police are asking drivers to avoid part of HWY 151 in Sun Prairie due to a crash.
Officials investigating after fatal crash on Highway 151
Generic
MPD: Suspect still in Walgreens parking lot when officers arrive
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Name released of Madison woman killed in Sun Prairie wreck

Latest News

Bigger than Roe March
Bigger Than Roe: March & Rally at state capitol
Miss Madison 2023
UW neurobiology student wins Miss Madison pageant
Birthdays for Sunday, January 22
Birthdays for Sunday, January 22
Madison drivers should expect slippery roads Sunday morning