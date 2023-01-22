Dodge Co. Dispatch: US Highway 151 to be closed for “quite a while” after crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. Highway 151 is set to be closed for “quite a while” Sunday afternoon after a crash, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center said.

According to dispatch, both lanes of traffic on U.S.151 from E. Salem Rd to Forest Rd. near Beaver Dam are closed after a crash. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation notification, the crash occurred just before 2:15 p.m.

Dispatch said that officials are responding to address the crash but did not say which departments were helping. Officials also did not say if there had been injuries or how many people were involved.

NBC15 will continue to update the story as more details are learned.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.