Iowa Co. deputies arrest man in crash after learning about previous hit and run

(MGN Online / Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Iowa County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested a 52-year-old man from Prairie Du Sac that had been in a crash after learning he was involved in an earlier hit and run.

Communications said it got reports of a one-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon just before 5 p.m. along Helena Road in Arena when Iowa Co. deputies responded. After investigating the crash, officials found the vehicle had been involved in a hit and run in Sauk County before crashing in Arena.

The 52-year-old driver was arrested on charges of operating while under the influence (10th or more), possession of a controlled substance and probation violation, Iowa Co. officials said.

The Prairie Du Sac man was taken to the hospital before being taken to the Iowa County Jail.

