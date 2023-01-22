Janesville Police arrest woman in connection to shots-fired complaints

(Gray News)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 31-year-old Janesville woman was arrested Saturday night after police received shots fired complaints in two separate locations in the city, officials said.

Janesville Police Department said it was dispatched at 2:42 a.m. to the 400 block of N. Pearl St where they found multiple shell casings. While investigating the scene, police heard other gunshots in the west. The Rock County Communications Center received additional complaints to confirm what the officers heard and additional police were sent to the 2300 block of Harvard Drive.

Once officers arrived at the second scene, they found the suspect, a 31-year-old woman from Janesville and a friend standing outside an apartment building. According to police, the suspect was intoxicated from a local bar earlier in the evening and a preliminary breath test showed she had a BAC of .210.

Police said it found additional shell casings near the apartment they found the suspect. Officials searched her house and found two guns, one of which had the same caliber as the casings found at both scenes.

Janesville officers checked the serial numbers on both the guns and found that one was reported as stolen in Madison. A total of four rounds was fired between the two locations.

No injuries were reported to police.

The suspect was charged with two counts of felon possession of a firearm, two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, receiving stolen property and going armed while under the influence of an intoxicant.

