Madison drivers should expect slippery roads Sunday morning

(WMTV)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All Madison roadway drivers should expect slippery roads Sunday morning—especially on residential streets, the City of Madison said.

According to city officials, crews have been out since shortly after midnight Sunday, plowing, salt treating the roads and applying more salt when needed. Crews are set to continue on salt routes until the roads improve.

Snow crews switched to sand in residential areas to give drivers some traction on the road, Madison officials said.

The City of Madison said drivers should continue to be slow, patient and alert through the weather and recommend leaving early to be safe.

