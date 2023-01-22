Missing Madison man’s family holds protest at State Patrol station

MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around 2:20 a.m. on I-39/90 near Avalon Road.(Madison Police Department)
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - Two months after Christopher Miller went missing, his family turned their search party into a protest to express their frustration with law enforcement’s response at the DeForest Wisconsin State Patrol Headquarters.

According to the Rock County Sherriff’s Office, 27-year-old Miller was last seen in Janesville running away form State Patrol troopers who had tried to pull him over for speeding.

Since Nov. 19, 2022, Miller’s family has been searching for him.

On Saturday, Miller’s fiancé, mother, father and friends demanded that State Patrol officers sit down and discuss what happened the night he went missing.

According to Miller’s mother, Tammy James, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office sent the family their reports, but the family would also like a face-to-face meeting with all law enforcement agencies involved.

”I don’t think anyone wants to take full responsibility for this,” Miller’s father Christopher Miller, Sr. said. “Everyone wants to say this agency has this and this agency has that. Just come together. If you don’t have the resources or the man power, reach out to other agencies like the FBI, the U.S. Marshal and help us find our son. That’s all we’re asking them to do.”

Miller, Sr. said the family won’t give up until his son is found.

Wisconsin State Patrol Sergeant Jason Holtz sent NBC15 the following statement: “Members of the public have a legal right under the First Amendment to gather for a protest. We encourage peaceful expressions of free speech rights. Wisconsin State Patrol has been in contact with Christopher Miller’s family and was involved in an extensive air and ground search from the beginning, but we are not in charge of the ongoing investigation. If any further evidence turns up that may indicate his location, our team is available to assist other agencies as needed.”

If given the chance, Miller, Sr. would like to ask officers why their pursuit of his son did not continue once he fled on foot.

James said Rock County reported that Wisconsin State Patrol officers mistook Miller for someone else. She would like to ask why this was included in one report but not the other, and if true, why did some officers mistake her son for someone else?

Miller’s fiancé Mallory Duerst wants to do another search with help from law enforcement and hopes the protest continues to keep his name in the spotlight so they can find him.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Prairie police are asking drivers to avoid part of HWY 151 in Sun Prairie due to a crash.
Officials investigating after fatal crash on Highway 151
Higher snow totals are expected to the northwest, quickly decreasing farther south.
Heavy snow moves in tonight
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming overnight.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming
generic crash
Man crashes, dies after fleeing Jefferson County deputy
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

Latest News

An ice rink in Madison is looking for some extra help after a fire left the rink iceless for a...
Members of Madison Ice look ahead after mechanical fire
Wisconsin’s Free Fishing Weekends are held the third full weekend every January.
DNR offers free fishing weekend
Just a light coating for most, up to an inch across the south
Snow is on the way for some
Wisconsin DNR issues white bass consumption advisory for Dane County