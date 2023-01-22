Missing Madison man’s family holds protest at State Patrol station

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - Two months after Christopher Miller went missing, his family turned their search party into a protest to express their frustration with law enforcement’s response at the DeForest Wisconsin State Patrol Headquarters.

According to the Rock County Sherriff’s Office, 27-year-old Miller was last seen in Janesville running away form State Patrol troopers who had tried to pull him over for speeding.

Since Nov. 19, 2022, Miller’s family has been searching for him.

On Saturday, Miller’s fiancé, mother, father and friends demanded that State Patrol officers sit down and discuss what happened the night he went missing.

According to Miller’s mother, Tammy James, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office sent the family their reports, but the family would also like a face-to-face meeting with all law enforcement agencies involved.

”I don’t think anyone wants to take full responsibility for this,” Miller’s father Christopher Miller, Sr. said. “Everyone wants to say this agency has this and this agency has that. Just come together. If you don’t have the resources or the man power, reach out to other agencies like the FBI, the U.S. Marshal and help us find our son. That’s all we’re asking them to do.”

Miller, Sr. said the family won’t give up until his son is found.

Wisconsin State Patrol Sergeant Jason Holtz sent NBC15 the following statement: “Members of the public have a legal right under the First Amendment to gather for a protest. We encourage peaceful expressions of free speech rights. Wisconsin State Patrol has been in contact with Christopher Miller’s family and was involved in an extensive air and ground search from the beginning, but we are not in charge of the ongoing investigation. If any further evidence turns up that may indicate his location, our team is available to assist other agencies as needed.”

If given the chance, Miller, Sr. would like to ask officers why their pursuit of his son did not continue once he fled on foot.

James said Rock County reported that Wisconsin State Patrol officers mistook Miller for someone else. She would like to ask why this was included in one report but not the other, and if true, why did some officers mistake her son for someone else?

Miller’s fiancé Mallory Duerst wants to do another search with help from law enforcement and hopes the protest continues to keep his name in the spotlight so they can find him.

