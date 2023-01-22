Snow is on the way for some

Most snow will be overnight

Another cloudy day on Sunday

Best chance of sun will be on Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Saturday Everyone!!!

Today makes day number 5 of consecutive cloudy days across our area, and it looks like tomorrow will be the 6th. But then we’ll finally see the sun on Monday. But before we get to that, we have snow that we need to talk about.

Currently, we’re watching an area of low pressure well to the southwest of us but does have an extensive area of snow out ahead of it. The snow associated with this storm will move into our area this evening and stay with us through tomorrow morning. The forecast models are still in a bit of disagreement on totals, but we’re expecting over an inch for our southern counties and less than an inch to a dusting toward the north. Because temperatures have been below freezing, snow will not be melting when it hits the road. Any snow that falls will likely remain on the surface until it is either plowed or shoveled off.

After the snow tapers off tomorrow we’ll be left with another cloudy day and temperatures reaching to near 30. Sun arrives back into the area on Monday afternoon, with the possibility of breaking through for some late morning. Temperatures will continue to stay below freezing, but above average for this time of year.

Our next chance of snow arrives on Wednesday, with accumulations to be on the lighter side.

