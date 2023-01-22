Snow Showers and Flurries This Morning

More Clouds Today

Slightly Above Average Temperatures

Sunshine Returns Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An area of low pressure is sliding by to the south of here today. The low brought accumulating snow to southern Wisconsin overnight. The snow amounts vary but most locations picked up around an inch of accumulation.

The snow showers and flurries will come to an end this morning, but clouds will hang around through the day. There looks to be some cloudiness to start off Monday but sunshine will return by late morning. Generally quiet weather will continue into next week though there is a chance of snow Wednesday.

Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 30. Wind: N 5.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow. Low: 17. Wind: Becoming W 5.

Monday: Becoming sunny to partly cloudy. High: 31.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 33.

