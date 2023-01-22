Today Marks A Full Week of Clouds

Sun expected after noon tomorrow

Snow returns Wednesday

Much colder air settles in next weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Sunday Everyone!!

The snow last night, anywhere from ½ to 1″, left some roads covered and a bit slick this morning. The majority of the roads improved by the end of the morning.

After having a full week of cloudy skies, now we’re looking towards tomorrow when we’re expecting to finally have some sunshine, even if it’s just for part of the day. Clouds will begin to part later in the morning, and we should stay sunny until sunset. Unfortunately, that is just about all we’ll get for the week.

Clouds return on Tuesday and then our next chance for snow comes back on Wednesday. There is still a bit of uncertainty on how much, and who will see the snow, but as of right now, it looks like areas toward the southeast part of the start are more likely. Thursday will stay cloudy with flurries, and then on Friday another shot of snow will move through.

Next weekend looks like a chilly one with low temperatures not seen since the end of December; highs by Sunday will only be in the low teens and lows in the single digits.

