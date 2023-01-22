UW neurobiology student wins Miss Madison pageant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old student from Onalaska took home the Miss Madison crown Saturday night at Madison East High School’s theatre, pageant officials announced.

Paige Alexis Eide, a UW-Madison neurobiology student, is Miss Wisconsin-bound after claiming her 2023 Miss Madison title Saturday night. According to officials, she grabbed the top spot ahead of Cassidy Sairs, a 22 year old from Wisconsin Rapids and Emma Garrison, another 22 year old from Oshkosh.

Eide, an Onalaska High School graduate, won the over-all talent award for her dance to “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” She placed first ahead of 12 other competitors in the pageant.

The winner of Miss Madison will go to the 2023 Miss Wisconsin pageant in June in Oshkosh where there will be contestants from all around the state.

