20-year-old dies in Sauk Co. crash

A Reedsburg man died in a crash late Sunday night, in the township of Baraboo, the Sauk Co....
A Reedsburg man died in a crash late Sunday night, in the township of Baraboo, the Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office reports.(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – A young man died overnight when the car he was riding in went off the road in the township of Baraboo and crashed into a power pole, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 20-year-old Reedsburg man was the passenger in a 2011 Chevrolet Impala that was heading west on Co. Hwy. W late Sunday night. As the driver approached a curve near Pikes Peak Road, the sedan left the roadway, hit a power pole, and ended up in the ditch, investigators determined.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office stated, adding that the 22-year-old driver was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Neither of their names were available at the time of the statement, pending notification of the family.

Speed and alcohol are considered likely factors in the crash, which remains under investigation, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Higher snow totals are expected to the northwest, quickly decreasing farther south.
Heavy snow moves in tonight
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming overnight.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming
Generic
MPD: Suspect still in Walgreens parking lot when officers arrive
Crash
Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Name released of Madison woman killed in Sun Prairie wreck

Latest News

The Rockford Police Department is still looking for a body that was in a funeral home van when...
Stolen Rockford funeral home van found; body still missing
File Photo
UW Health looking for volunteer dogs to help patients
JPD: Child’s wrist broken trying to protect woman from attacker
Wisconsin craft beer passport supporting local
Wisconsin craft beer passport supporting local