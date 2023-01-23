20-year-old dies in Sauk Co. crash

BARABOO Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – A young man died overnight when the car he was riding in went off the road in the township of Baraboo and crashed into a power pole, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 20-year-old Reedsburg man was the passenger in a 2011 Chevrolet Impala that was heading west on Co. Hwy. W late Sunday night. As the driver approached a curve near Pikes Peak Road, the sedan left the roadway, hit a power pole, and ended up in the ditch, investigators determined.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office stated, adding that the 22-year-old driver was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Neither of their names were available at the time of the statement, pending notification of the family.

Speed and alcohol are considered likely factors in the crash, which remains under investigation, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.