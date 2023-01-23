Badgers Max Klesmit ruled out for Northwestern game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin men’s basketball will be without starting guard Max Klesmit for their game tonight against Northwestern.

Status update at Northwestern:



Max Klesmit is OUT tonight for Wisconsin — upper body injury — brandon harrison (@brandonharrison) January 23, 2023

Klesmit took an elbow to the face in Wisconsin’s game against Penn State on Tuesday and missed the second half of the game.

Klesmit is averaging 6.8 points per game and has started in all 17 of Wisconsin’s games this season.

The Badgers tip-off against Northwestern tonight at 5:30pm, the game was previously scheduled for last Saturday but was postponed because of positive Covid-19 cases with Northwestern’s program and was later rescheduled to Monday night.

UW has won 22 of the last 27 against the Wildcats, including 9 of the last 10 games at NU. The Badgers have won seven straight overall in the series.

Following the game the Badgers will board a plane and head to Maryland for their game against the Terrapins on Wednesday night.

