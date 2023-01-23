Badgers Max Klesmit ruled out for Northwestern game

Wisconsin's Max Klesmit looks to pass around Michigan State's Tyson Walker during the second...
Wisconsin's Max Klesmit looks to pass around Michigan State's Tyson Walker during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin men’s basketball will be without starting guard Max Klesmit for their game tonight against Northwestern.

Klesmit took an elbow to the face in Wisconsin’s game against Penn State on Tuesday and missed the second half of the game.

Klesmit is averaging 6.8 points per game and has started in all 17 of Wisconsin’s games this season.

The Badgers tip-off against Northwestern tonight at 5:30pm, the game was previously scheduled for last Saturday but was postponed because of positive Covid-19 cases with Northwestern’s program and was later rescheduled to Monday night.

UW has won 22 of the last 27 against the Wildcats, including 9 of the last 10 games at NU. The Badgers have won seven straight overall in the series.

Following the game the Badgers will board a plane and head to Maryland for their game against the Terrapins on Wednesday night.

