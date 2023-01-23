Child sole survivor of house fire that killed 5

The sheriff's office said one child who was visiting the home made it outside, but two adults...
The sheriff's office said one child who was visiting the home made it outside, but two adults and three children remained inside and were killed.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Five people were killed in a house fire in rural Washington state on Saturday, but one child escaped alive, authorities said.

Firefighters and deputies were dispatched to the fire, at a home in the Capitol State Forest southwest of Olympia, just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

They found the home engulfed in flames. The sheriff’s office said one child who was visiting the home made it outside, but two adults and three children remained inside and were killed. The cause is under investigation.

