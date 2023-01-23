DOJ investigating police shooting in Dunn County

(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Justice is investigating after police officers shot and killed a home invasion suspect in Dunn County.

The Chippewa Herald reported that the Menomonie Police Department, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the UW-Stout Police Department responded around 9 p.m. Saturday to a complaint of someone breaking into an apartment, threatening the homeowner and firing a gun.

According to police, the suspect stole the homeowner’s vehicle. Police eventually stopped the vehicle in Menomonie. During the stop, officers from Menomonie and a Dunn County Sheriff’s Office deputy opened fire, killing the vehicle’s driver.

