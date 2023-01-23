Goodbye sun, hello clouds

Gray skies return tomorrow
Not much sunshine to be seen this week.
Not much sunshine to be seen this week.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Clouds move back in tonight
  • Temps remain mild through the workweek
  • Few snow chances to watch

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hopefully you soaked up as much sun as possible today because we won’t be seeing much more of it through the rest of the week.

Clouds begin to move back in tonight, temperatures will stay mild in the mid-20s. Clouds will hold through most of Tuesday, but a few peeks of the sun are still possible. We’re quiet Tuesday night as well, then we’re watching for our first snow chance of the week on Wednesday.

A very large storm system will be moving north from the Gulf of Mexico, carrying a lot of moisture and energy with it. The heart of this system will be remaining well to our south, impacting southern Illinois and central Indiana. However, because this is such a large system, the very northern edge of it will likely reach parts of southern Wisconsin on Wednesday. We won’t see much from it, but an inch or two of light snow is possible by the end of the day.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Another snow chance arrives on Friday, though this one will amount to even less. Just a dusting of snow is expected to end the workweek. You’ll notice that temperatures quickly become cooler as we move into the weekend, and it looks like that’s just the start of a cold stretch of weather that could last into early February. Savor the milder temps while we have them!

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Higher snow totals are expected to the northwest, quickly decreasing farther south.
Heavy snow moves in tonight
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming overnight.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming
Generic
MPD: Suspect still in Walgreens parking lot when officers arrive
Crash
Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Name released of Madison woman killed in Sun Prairie wreck

Latest News

Two More Chances of Snow This Week
Sunshine Returns Today
Extended Forecast
Sunshine Returns Today
It's been a gray week, but there is hope that "the sun will come out tomorrow"
Today Marks A Full Week of Clouds
Snow Showers and Flurries This Morning
Snow Showers and Flurries This Morning