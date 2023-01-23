Goodbye sun, hello clouds

Clouds move back in tonight

Temps remain mild through the workweek

Few snow chances to watch

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hopefully you soaked up as much sun as possible today because we won’t be seeing much more of it through the rest of the week.

Clouds begin to move back in tonight, temperatures will stay mild in the mid-20s. Clouds will hold through most of Tuesday, but a few peeks of the sun are still possible. We’re quiet Tuesday night as well, then we’re watching for our first snow chance of the week on Wednesday.

A very large storm system will be moving north from the Gulf of Mexico, carrying a lot of moisture and energy with it. The heart of this system will be remaining well to our south, impacting southern Illinois and central Indiana. However, because this is such a large system, the very northern edge of it will likely reach parts of southern Wisconsin on Wednesday. We won’t see much from it, but an inch or two of light snow is possible by the end of the day.

Another snow chance arrives on Friday, though this one will amount to even less. Just a dusting of snow is expected to end the workweek. You’ll notice that temperatures quickly become cooler as we move into the weekend, and it looks like that’s just the start of a cold stretch of weather that could last into early February. Savor the milder temps while we have them!

