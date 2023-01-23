JPD: Child’s wrist broken trying to protect woman from attacker

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Janesville man was arrested after an alleged attack on a woman early Saturday morning that ended up leading to a 12-year-old suffering a broken wrist while trying to protect her.

The call began around 1:15 a.m. when a child called 911 saying her mother was being assaulted by her boyfriend in her vehicle, which was parked outside the home, in the 300 block of N. Washington Street. According to the Janesville Police Dept., the woman got away and ran to the home, where her child and a friend, both 12 years old, helped her inside.

The children tried holding the door closed to keep the suspect out, but he broke through a window, knocking over one of the children in the process, police continued. That’s when the child’s wrist was broken; the report did not indicate which of the children had been hurt.

Officers continued to look for their suspect into Sunday when they learned he may be with a family member in Fort Atkinson. The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office found him inside a park vehicle, refusing to come out, the report stated.

Initially, the man refused to do so, but eventually he was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Rock Co. jail, where the 27-year-old was booked on counts of physical abuse of a child, 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, and three counts of disorderly conduct.

The police department noted the woman had told officers she did not want to pursue charges against the man, adding they were not in a relationship.

