Jrue Holiday named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday takes the ball down the court during the second half of an...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday takes the ball down the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 14.

Last week Holiday averaged 33.3 points, 9.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 56.9% from the field and 47.8% from three.

The Bucks went 2-1 on the week, beating both the Pacers and Raptors. In those two wins Holiday set a season-high in scoring, first scoring 35 points against the Pacers on Monday and then a season-high 37 points in Tuesday’s win over the Raptors. This marked the first time in his career scoring 35 or more points in consecutive games.

Holiday also tallied two double-doubles last week, with 11 assists to go along with his 35 points on Monday against Indiana, before scoring 28 points with 10 assists on Saturday at Cleveland. Holiday has recorded a double-double in four of his last five games, for a season total of 11.

In his third season with the Bucks and 14th in the NBA, Holiday is averaging 19.6 points, 7.5 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 32.7 minutes per game. He’s also shooting 46.6% overall and 38.4% from three, knocking down a career-high 2.4 threes a game.

This is the second time Holiday has earned Player of the Week honors in his career after previously doing so in Week 13 during the 2020-21 season. He joins Giannis Antetokounmpo (two times) as Bucks to be named Player of the Week this season.

The Bucks play the Pistons tonight at 6p.m. at Little Caesars Arena on Bally Sports Wisconsin.

