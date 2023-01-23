Little John’s halting most operations amid high costs, lack of workspace

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County community kitchen is forced to cease most of its operations temporarily amid funding issues and a lack of a workspace.

Little John’s attributed the temporary closure Monday to high food and labor costs. It also cited that the space it planned to work out of while its new space is being built is no longer an option.

The organization apologized and said it would do its best to continue to serve the community. It also explained that it will resume operations in full force once it has enough space and funding to continue.

The nonprofit was looking to lease a large catering or production-style kitchen for the next 12-18 months while its new facility in Fitchburg is being constructed.

Owner and Head Chef Dave Heide previously said that the organization makes around 17,000 meals a week.

