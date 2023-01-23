Little John’s search for temporary home, while providing 17,000 meals a week

Little John’s Restaurant in Verona is searching for a temporary location while fundraising for their permanent home.
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Little John’s Restaurant in Verona is searching for a temporary location while fundraising for their permanent home.

Time is running out and the space they are renting will soon be sold. Members from Little John’s say they only have five weeks to find a space all while preparing meals.

Owner and Head Chef Dave Heide says restaurant makes around 17,000 meals a week for Meals on Wheels, Dane County senior living and for many more hungry bellies.

Their deliveries are seven days a week, but food is cooked and prepped Monday through Friday. There are more than 50 employees with the company who enjoy serving the community. He says he wants them to also have an accessible way to get to work when considering new locations.

“Wishlist item we have is that the facility be around a bus line. A lot of our staff we work with use the bus to get to and from work,” Heide said. So, if it’s on the bus line it would be incredibly helpful.”

Heide says the new location would have to be in Madison because the bulk of the meals they provide are here.

“The thing that matters is it has to be in Madison because we have so many contracts and they all need to be delivered in a certain amount of time,” Heide said. “We really need something that is close to the westside--near West Towne Mall or near the beltline so we can get easy on and off for our cars. That would be great.”

Little John’s says they are always there to help the community--and now they need a little help back.

